Malaika Arora's cheeky question to Kapil Sharma on how he gets time to make babies gets witty reply! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will be seen in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will promote the second season of their dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer'.

In a clip shared on social media, the host of the show Kapil Sharma can be seen asking the trio questions and joking around with them. During their conversation, Kapil asked Malaika to repeat a question she had asked him backstage.

Malaika said, (Translated in English) "Our show is seasonal, we get a holiday after our shoots. But your show airs daily, you have to shoot every day for the whole year. So, how do you get time for all these things?"

Choreographer Geeta Kapur chimed in to explain, "You mean the two little babies?". To this, Malaika agreed and said, "Haan chota chota (Yes, the little ones)."

As usual, Kapil Sharma had a witty answer to the question. He explained, (Translated in English) "Our show airs from 9.30-11. After that, the channel airs CID. That's when I get time.”

Watch the hilarious clip here:

In the same episode, Kapil also mocked Terence about how it was to have Bollywood famous dance-actor Nora Fatehi on the show, as a temporary replacement for Malaika.

Geeta then cracks a joke, saying, "Everyone was happy. Contestants were most happy as the entire focus was on Nora and hence, they were not questioned for their flaws during their dance performance.

One of the main highlights of the promo was Krushna Abhishek enacting Jeetendra while entertaining the guests.

Well, looking at the promo, one can expect that the upcoming episode would definitely be a laughter riot.