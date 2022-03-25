हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Debina Bonnerjee

Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee hosts 'private' baby shower, embraces her Bengali roots in stunning look: PICS

In an earlier post, Debina Bonnerjee wrote about her anxieties related to pregnancy as she reached her third trimester.

Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee hosts &#039;private&#039; baby shower, embraces her Bengali roots in stunning look: PICS
Pic Credit: Instagram/Debina Bonnerjee

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee is radiating with pregnancy glow in new pictures from her baby shower. Taking to her Instagram handle, the TV star posted pictures from her private baby shower, dressed in a maroon-and-gold traditional outfit.

She also opened up about the tradition of feeding the expecting mother the food she craves during her pregnancy.

In the caption, she wrote, ""Saadh" or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .."Baby shower " in western country and "godh bharayi" in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn`t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes."

 

In a follow-up post, she described the look she wanted to achieve for this auspicious ceremony.

 

She wrote, "Sharing the look I thought of creating. Wanted to look more bangali though but ended up looking Bihari or may be more North Indian. Thanku @monkandmei for coming up with this red / maroon traditional outfit in such a short notice. Thanku everyone for keeping me in your blessings. P.s. I ate a few kilos."

Debina tied the knot with actor Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. The couple announced the pregnancy in February 2022.

