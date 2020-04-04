हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's throwback bathtub picture from her TV show sets is too hot to handle!

Monalisa took to Instagram and shared a sizzling bathtub still from the sets of her popular TV show 'Nazar 2'. 

Monalisa&#039;s throwback bathtub picture from her TV show sets is too hot to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Monalisa earned recognition first as a successful Bhojpuri actress. She has several dance numbers to her credit before winning hearts as a full-time television star. She moved to small-screens two years back with supernatural horror fiction show 'Nazar' which got her rave reviews. 

Monalisa played Mohana - an evil force in 'Nazar' and after the successful innings in the original, the makers came out with season 2 of the same show and Monalisa got yet another chance to explore television. She plays Madhulika Singh Chaudhary, in an even more fierce avatar. 

Amid the 21-day lockdown period, every celeb is either recalling the old times or sharing pictures of their present. Monalisa took to Instagram and shared a sizzling bathtub still from the sets of her popular TV show 'Nazar 2'. 

She wrote: My #onset shoot days... major missing... Keep Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial ... #throwback #shoot #days #majormissing #actorslife

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show.

 

