Most of my family members are positive from last 9 days: Aly Goni

In a recent interview, Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni revealed that he witnessed several of his family members testing positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.

Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 14 star Aly Goni shared that most of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive (I understand how it feels like if your family members have tested positive). Most of my family members are positive from last nine days. My mom, my sister, her kids are fighters -- the way they are fighting with this virus, especially my baby munchkins... Allah reham take care," Aly said.

On April 30, Aly tested negative for COVID-19. He tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.

"Tests are negative and I'm feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family," Aly had written.

