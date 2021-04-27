हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aly Goni

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's new heartbreak song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' will move you to tears - Watch

Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently released their new music video together 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' sung by Vishal Mishra and fans are obsessed with the track!

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin&#039;s new heartbreak song &#039;Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega&#039; will move you to tears - Watch
Still from 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' music video

New Delhi: The widely loved Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni released their brand new video for the song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' sung by Vishal Mishraon on Tuesday (April 27) and fans are in love with its melodious tune and the engaging storyline. 

The song is sung from the female perspective and shows Jasmin Bhasin in a toxic relationship with Aly Goni.

Although the song is smooth and pleasing to listen to, the music video shows Aly Goni cheating on his lover Jasmin with several other women. The song also shows Goni physically assaulting Jasmin to further portray an abusive relationship. 

The soulful already has over 400,000 views and fans have showered the music video with compliments in the comments. 

Check out the latest video

 

Earlier on April 25, the couple were trending online as their previous music video 'Tera Suit' crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

The lovebirds Jasmin and Aly began their romantic relationship during their time in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

They were best friends before the show but they saw a change in their dynamic on the show. The duo was often spotted discussing the possibility of love with each other and taking things forward.

In fact, after the show concluded, Aly, in an interview with an entertainment portal stated, that he would take all possible steps and would go any far to convince Jasmin's parents for their marriage. 

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin is best known for portraying her roles in 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak'.

On the other hand, Aly Goni is popular for his roles in 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

 

