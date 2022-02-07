Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's winter honeymoon is all about cuddles, books and snow, see pics

New Delhi : Actress Mouni Roy of Naagin fame recently got married to her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a wonderful Malayali wedding followed by a Bengali wedding. Now, the actress has shared stunning clicks from her winter honeymoon amid snow-capped mountains in Kashmir.

She shared three posts on Instagram and they capture Mouni's happiness and the beauty of the scenery accurately. In one of the pictures, Mouni and Suraj are cuddled up for a selfie and the new bride and groom look perfect together.

In another post, Mouni is seen enjoying the snowy weather and reading a book. The bibliophile shared pictures of a few pages from her book as well.

Check out her posts:

Earlier, Mouni Roy had shared an appreciation post for her close friend Mandira Bedi along with pictures of the duo and another picture of her, Suraj Nambiar and Mandira Bedi.

It appears the trio had gathered for lunch at Mandira Bedi's home.

Mouni thanked her by sharing a sweet note, she wrote, "This one was hard to find, but it ll last a lifetime.. my dearest M thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home, make us laugh, cry, eat, make merry & dance the night away… you go beyond to make everything perfect…loved every sec of every minute.. WUVV YOU SILLY."

Mouni Roy's wedding, on January 27, 2022, was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly.

He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.