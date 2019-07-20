'Nach Baliye 9': Raveena Tandon joins Salman Khan's show - Details here

New Delhi: Actress Raveena Tandon joined Salman Khan as one of the judges of couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9', which premiered on Saturday.

Announcing her collaboration with the show, Raveena posted on social media, "Getting up close and personal with dancing once again! #NachBaliye9 here I come!"

She was given a grand welcome on the show and she also danced to the beats of her hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast'. Later, Salman also joined her on stage and they both shook a leg on 'Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai' from their film 'Patthar Ke Phool'.

Salman is producing 'Nach Baliye 9' and also co-hosted the opening episode with Maniesh Paul. Apart from Raveena, choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan will be the other judge of the show.

This season, the concept of the show has been tweaked. It's a fight between real-life and five ex-couples. Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima Jain, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic are some of the contestants participating in 'Nach Baliye 9'.

'Nach Baliye 9' will air over the weekends.