On Aly Goni's birthday, girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin showers love on her 'priceless reward'

New Delhi: Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are enjoying the scenic locations of the UK as Aly celebrates his birthday on Saturday (Feb 26). TV starlet Jasmin took this opportunity to express her love for her longtime boyfriend Aly and penned a heartfelt note for him on Instagram.

She wrote, "This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday."

Aly replied with several heart emojis and called Jasmin the 'best'.

Take a look at her post:

Earlier, the rumour mill was full of speculations about the couple's breakup. Aly had indirectly reacted to them as well when he told Bollywood Life, "I don't want to comment on this. You can get in touch with my PR for the same, he can give you the answer."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin realized their feelings of love for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Earlier, the two maintained that they are ‘best friends’. After coming out of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, they would often be papped together and have also featured together in hit music videos - Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.