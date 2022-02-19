Did Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni breakup? Latter responds to rumours

New Delhi: Rumours have been abuzz that Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin may have called it quits after dating for a long time. However, these speculations haven't been confirmed by either of the actors.

When asked to comment on the rumours, Aly Goni told Bollywood Life, "I don't want to comment on this. You can get in touch with my PR for the same, he can give you the answer."

While their separation rumours have caught fans by surprise, the couple did spend Valentine's Day together and if reports are to be believed they are jetting off to London soon to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday.

Earlier, Aly Goni had also hinted that he and Jasmin Bhasin might tie the knot soon. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor tried an Instagram filter that predicted his wedding date. He got ‘never’ in his first attempt but the second time, he got the result ‘in a few days’.

Aly shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote ‘soon’.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin realized their feelings of love for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Earlier, the two maintained that they are ‘best friends’. After coming out of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, they would often be papped together and have also featured together in hit music videos - Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.