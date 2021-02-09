Pavitra Punia and I will get married this year: Bigg Boss fame Eijaz Khan on marriage plans

New Delhi: The ongoing season of reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' happened to be a perfect meeting place for Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. The former was evicted after a few weeks and the latter has been out of the house to complete his work commitments while Devoleena Bhattacharjee has gone inside as his proxy.

Love sparked between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. And now looks like once both are out of the house, the couple seems truly, madly and deeply in love.

In an interview with Times of India, Eijaz talked about marriage plans. He said, "Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage."

On this Pavitra Punia quipped, "Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future."

About families' reaction to the wedding, Eijaz Khan said, "My brother and my cousins have met Pavitra. I have also met her brother. Woh ho chuka hai, now the planning for the other generation to meet is on."