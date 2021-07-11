Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh to feature as Manav, Ankita Lokhande back as Archana! - See pics

New Delhi: The popular hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' will be coming back on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji and fans are elated by the news! On Sunday, the Instagram account of the OTT platform recently unveiled the first look of part 2 of the show. It appears Shaheer Sheikh will feature as Manav, replacing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whereas, Ankita Lokhande will return to the screen as Archana.

In the first look of the series, Ankita and Shaheer are seen posing in character with a clapboard. The two are dressed in character and bring back many memories of the iconic show. In the caption, the makers of the show wrote, "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love story. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji."

Check out the post:

The filming of Pavitra Rishta 2 has begun and fans are super excited about what the show has in store for them.

Earlier this year, on June 1, the show had clocked 12 years - a huge milestone. The show, created by Ekta Kapoor, revolved around a married couple, Manav and Archana. The two became household favourites as their 'jodi' was a big hit! Sushant Singh Rajput, who had played Manav earlier, and Ankita Lokhande even dated in real life during the show. However, their relationship ended after a few years. Now Ankita Lokhande is dating a businessman named Vicky Jain.