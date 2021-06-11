Pearl V Puri minor rape case: Actor denied bail, victim's father retorts to accusations of 'false charges'

New Delhi: In the most recent development in the on-going Pearl V Puri rape case, the actor was denied bail today (June 11) after being arrested under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for the rape of a minor girl.

According to an official statement by DCP Sanjay Patil (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar), he didn't get bail and the hearing for the bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday (June 15).

The actor will remain in judicial custody until June 15 as per a Times of India report.

In addition, the victim's father's lawyer has recently issued a statement to Spotboye stating that the narrative of bad marriage, toxic husband proposed by his estranged wife Ekta Sharma is a diversion from the fact that his child has been molested by the actor.

He further claimed that the girl had reported the matter herself and her statement was confirmed through a medical examination.

Earlier, Aarti Puri, a family member of the victim's mother Ekta Sharma has spoken about the issue on her Instagram handle and blamed the husband of making 'false charges' to gain custody of their daughter.

For the unversed, a Vasai Court, on June 5, had sent television actor Pearl V. Puri to 14 days' judicial custody. Puri was arrested on alleged charges of molesting and raping a five-year-old girl two years ago.

The 31-year-old 'Naagin 3' actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

Several celebrities showered support for the actor. Besides Karishma Tanna, producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Anita Hassanandani among others dismissed it as a false charge and showed support for Pearl.

He made his acting debut in Television with a supporting role in ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ in 2013.

He shot to fame with a musical drama ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil’ opposite Asmita Sood. His image as Abeer Malhotra, a successful charmer, made him a household name. Starred in shows including ‘Meri Saasu Maa’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’ to name a few.