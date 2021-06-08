Pearl V Puri rape case: Divya Khosla Kumar claims father of victim behind 'conspiracy'

New Delhi: T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar's actress-producer wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram account and made some startling revelations in TV actor Pearl V Puri minor rape case. In her long note, Divya supported the TV actor and shared shocking details of the case, levelling allegations on the victim's father.

Divya Khosla Kumar wrote: “Let me introduce them to you ... this man is Anil Donde & this woman is an actress, Ekta Sharma. Anil Donde is the man who has put the charge on Pearl V Puri that he molested his 5-year-old daughter on the sets of the serial, Bepanah Pyaar produced by Balaji Telefilms 2 years ago. Anil & Ekta have been undergoing a custody battle for their daughter ... & since the last 2 years the daughter has been with Anil coz he has put a charge on Ekta claiming that since she is an actress & she took the daughter on her sets where the lead actor molested her, the daughter is unsafe with her own mother... I feel Anil Donde should be given the Filmfare best screenplay award for this plot".

"Now the police have arrested Pearl ... I want to know why the police did not arrest him in 2019 when this case was filed ... the reason is that In the FIR filed it was mentioned that the child was molested when she was with the mother. Pearl's name was nowhere in the FIR. (I’ve read the FIR myself when Pearl’s mother forwarded it to me yesterday when she called me for help) Ekta Sharma in her calls with Ekta Kapoor clearly says that her husband is a psychotic person, who has mentally & physically abused her, she’s got several proofs for the same, she clears the case by saying that Pearl is innocent & nothing like this happened on the sets (sic).”

Adding more, she wrote: “The child’s maid who went with her on the set has also said the same to the police. The child was happy & playing ... Ekta also took her to some friends house post the shoot there too she was happy. Please note The child is 5 Yrs old ... 10days later the father abducted the child after school & filed a case of physical abuse. Still, neither the child nor the father mentioned Pearl's name ... fast forward to 2yrs later today in 2021 when the child is now 7yrs old - She recognises the accused. For a second if we assume that such a thing happened with the poor baby ... I want to know at such a tender age will the baby remember the person’s name & recognise him. It’s sad for this little girl for the kind of parents she’s been blessed with I only want to send love her way. Ekta Sharma in her phone call with Ekta Kapoor further says that the child has been tutored by the father. What is extremely disturbing is that a movement like Me Too is so badly being misused ... the poor child who is being mentally played with by her own father. It is a sad state of affairs for Pearl who had a bright future ahead of him. Even before starting his career properly, his reputation has got a big blow. will anyone in the industry give him work (sic)?"

"Shameful!!!!! #ShameonAnil Donde for using his own child for his gains & finishing off another person's life & career. #ShameonEktaSharma for not coming in the media & speaking the truth ... do u think there exists no Karma. Shame on the so-called media handles who only run for their own sake & laugh at other people miseries. Shame on Humanity !!!!!! I request all to come forward & support Pearl with the hashtag #istandwithpearl & not let this case die down till the father or the mother themselves don’t come in media & tell the truth ... how can we let a Man’s life & future get spoiled like this ???? The reason why so many of @Pearlvpuri co-stars and actresses are supporting him .... Im supporting him is because I myself have worked with him and I’ve seen it at close quarters on how this young man respects women ... there were women on the sets in all departments- costumes, choreography, assistants .. even our director was a woman ... did any one ever feel this guy is a pervert.... NO ... hez a man with good moral values ... May the truth win & may #PearlvPuri not lose his precious years in proving himself (sic).”

For the unversed, a Vasai Court on Saturday sent arrested television actor Pearl V. Puri to 14 days' judicial custody. Puri was arrested on alleged charges of molesting and raping a five-year-old girl two years ago.

The 31-year-old "Naagin 3" actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

Several celebrities showered support for the actor. Besides Karishma Tanna, producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Anita Hassanandani among others dismissed it as a false charge and showed support for Pearl.

Pearl worked with Divya Khosla Kumar in Teri Aankhon Mein song.