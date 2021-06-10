Pearl V Puri minor rape case: Victim's mother comes out in support of actor, says estranged husband 'framed' him

New Delhi: In a new development in the Pearl V Puri rape case, Aarti Puri, a family member of the victim's mother Ekta Sharma has spoken about the issue on her Instagram handle and made shocking revelations.

She wrote, "Dear All, we as Ekta Sharma’s extended family would like to let you all know that she has been in an extremely toxic marriage for 10 years and does not have her daughter also since 2 years. We including Ekta support Pearl V Puri, and hope that justice is out soon."

Puri further explained that the victim's mother Ekta had been fighting for her daughter's custody for years and this case is a devious ploy by her husband to gain custody.

“Ekta Sharma has been fighting for her daughter’s custody for a long time now and here here husband creates this whole mess and blame game and eventually finds a devious way of damaging Ekta Sharma’s reputation in front of the judicial system so that she does not get custody of the child,” she explained.

Elaborating further, she said, “She (Ekta) is totally shattered and shall find her ground to come out in the open. She needs your support fully and she herself supports Pearl V Puri because Pearl is innocent. She also understands that pearl has been unecessarily framed and is all out to support him. This is one of the cheapest screenplays ever written by her husband Anil Dhonde. We defintely believe that eventually the truth will prevail.”

Later, the girl's mother Ekta Sharma had taken to her Instagram to reshare actress Aarti Puri's post.

Check out her post:

For the unversed, a Vasai Court, on June 5, had sent television actor Pearl V. Puri to 14 days' judicial custody. Puri was arrested on alleged charges of molesting and raping a five-year-old girl two years ago.

The 31-year-old 'Naagin 3' actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

Several celebrities showered support for the actor. Besides Karishma Tanna, producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Anita Hassanandani among others dismissed it as a false charge and showed support for Pearl.