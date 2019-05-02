Rahman to miss 'The Voice' finale, Asha Bhosle to step in

Mumbai: Ace composer A.R. Rahman will not be a part of the grand finale of music reality television show "The Voice", which will have legendary singer Asha Bhosle as a celebrity guest.

"Unfortunately can't make it to the great grand finale of 'The Voice' on Star Plus due to my health," Rahman tweeted on Wednesday.

"Wishing the best to the top 4 contestants. Shine bright and make us proud. God bless," he added.

Rahman has been a 'Super Guru' on the show, in which the contestants have been coached by Adnan Sami, Kanika Kapoor, Harshdeep Kaur and Armaan Malik.

Adding to the excitement of the show, Asha will be joining the coaches as a celebrity guest.

"It is a pleasure to be part of the show and interact with renowned musicians like Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Armaan Malik.

"The contestants on the show are extremely talented and are sure to go a long way. It was a delight to recollect my personal anecdotes and share with them," Asha said in a statement.