Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar put on their dancing shoes, practice for sangeet ahead of wedding! - Watch

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Disha Parmar, who is a television actress. After announcing their wedding on July 6, the duo has been busy preparing for their grand, much-awaited wedding. Recently, they were seen practising for their sangeet dance in a viral video which left fans even more exciting about their marriage.

In the viral video, shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Disha is seen wearing a maxi dress and practising her moves with a dance instructor and so is Rahul. The two are also seen dancing together for a sequence in which they look utterly adorable.

Check out the viral video:

On July 6, the singer had taken to Twitter and made the announcement in the form of a wedding invite. Rahul and Disha's wedding date has been locked for July 16, 2021, leaving fans excited.

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.