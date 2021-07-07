हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aly Goni reacts to Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar’s upcoming wedding, Jasmin Bhasin is ‘super excited’

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 alums Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya won fans' hearts with their bromance on the show. The two best friends from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss have remained close even after the reality show ended.

On Tuesday (June 6), Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya announced that he is getting hitched to his ladylove Disha Parmar on July 16, sending the internet on a meltdown.

Now Aly has taken to his Instagram to share a heartwarming post for his friend. Talking about how Rahul would dream of marrying Disha, Aly revealed, “Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha and finally woh din aa raha hai,” wrote the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alygoni)

Wishing the couple all the best, he further wrote, “I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri”.

Aly shared this post along with a beautiful photo of himself and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin along with Rahul and Disha.

The post won Disha’s heart and she commented, “This is soo sweet”. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Super excited” and Rahul Vaidya commented, “Love you”.

Rahul Vaidya first proposed to his ladylove Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14. The singer's fans have always shipped for the couple and have been constantly showering their love on them since they broke the news of their marriage.

