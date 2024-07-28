Mumbai: As the contestants inch closer to the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', housemates Armaan Malik and Kritika found themselves in the hot seat when journalists questioned their relationship in the upcoming episode.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Armaan aur Kritika ko pooche gaye unke rishte par sawaal! Kaise saamna karenge woh press ka? (Armaan and Kritika are questioned about their relationship! How will they face the press?)."

The promo begins with the housemates taking their seats in the garden area for a press conference filled with journalists.

Watch The Promo Here:

A media person asked Armaan what name should be given to their relationship, to which he responded, “Kuch rishte aise hote hai jinka naam nahi hota (Some relationships do not have a name)."

Another journalist remarked, “Cheating is a choice.” Armaan replied: “Choice hoti toh chor deta na madam. Rakha toh dono ko na (If it was a choice, I would have left it, madam. I kept both)."

A media member countered by saying that his wife is not an object, “You stay with her, you have not kept her.”

A journalist then accused Kritika of using Payal, to which Kritika responded, “I fell in love, and everyone falls in love.”

Another journalist made a scathing statement, “Kritika, daayan bhi saath ghar chor kar waar karti hai."

In Saturday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari were shown the exit door. Shivani was ousted by her housemates, while Vishal received the least votes from the audience. The show airs on JioCinema Premium.