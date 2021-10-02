हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Ranveer Singh joins Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere, latter says ‘Colors ki toh nikal padi’

The moment that we all have been eagerly waiting for is finally here! The most-controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' is back on your TV screens with its premiere tonight. 

Ranveer Singh joins Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere, latter says ‘Colors ki toh nikal padi’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The moment that we all have been eagerly waiting for is finally here! The most-controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' is back on your TV screens with its premiere tonight. 

Bollywood’s ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan is back on stage with his stylish persona to unveil this season’s spectacular ‘jungle’ house. Making the event even more special, Salman will have one more special guest at grand premiere which is none other than Ranveer Singh.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The two Bollywood superstars will set the stage on fire with their energetic charm and reveal what is ‘THE BIG PICTURE’! Ranveer Singh, the host of The Big Picture will be seen quizzing Salman and asking questions based on a few pictures.  

The makers have now shared the promos on its official Instagram page where Salman can be seen saying ‘Colors ki toh nikal padi’ when he gets to know that apart from him, even Ranveer will be making a debut on Colors as a host with a new show. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While fans await the ‘dangal’ in the jungle, the contestants are about to find out what it is like to survive in the wild! 

With a beautifully designed house that resembles a jungle, the contestants are in for a big surprise. With a combination of luxury and bare minimum amenities, the Bigg Boss house is nothing short of a visual spectacle. The grand premiere night of the action-packed 15 contestants who will waltz their way into the  waltz their way into the house. 

Watch the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss, tonight 9.30 pm on COLORS.

What might come as a shocker to the contestants, Salman shall hand out the small ‘survival kit’ while introducing the jungle filled with ‘sankat’ to them. As they find out the survival commodities it holds, they won’t be able to help but feel nervous about the action that awaits them! 

 

