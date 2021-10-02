हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal to host curtain raiser, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai among others to join too!

New Delhi: The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is just a few hours away from the premiere night on Colors, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans hooked with the excitement. 

Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal to host curtain raiser, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai among others to join too!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

While some are still guessing the names of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, here is big news coming directly from the house. 

While some are still guessing the names of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, here is big news coming directly from the house. 

divya

Well, the good news is that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will be hosting the curtain Raiser show. Well, that’s not all, the show will also be graced by some other ex-contestants of Bigg Boss including Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Devoleena and Rashmi Desai who will be special wild guests for the show. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

For the unversed, this year’s theme of the show is a jungle and the contestants will get a survival kit for the initial days and will have to manage everything on their own. 
The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2), 2021 at 9:30 pm.

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.

There will be many exciting faces entering the Bigg Boss 'mad house' such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Sahil Shroff and Pratik Sehajpal among others.

