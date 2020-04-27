Rashami Desai dances to Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Genda Phool’ in viral video, internet loves it

New Delhi: TV star Rashami Desai, who featured in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, is breaking the internet with her scintillating dance moves on Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s newly-released song ‘Genda Phool’. She shared the video on her Instagram account and fans are loving it. Wearing a beige top and black pants, Rashami flaunts her dances like no one’s watching. She was nominated by actress Deepika Singh. The ‘Genda Phool’ challenge is one of the several challenges which is keeping the TV stars busy amid the quarantine break.

“Genda Phool. Thanks, Deepika Singh for challenging me to dance in Genda Phool, one of my current favourite songs only because of Badshah. #GendaPhoolChallenge,” the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ captioned her post.

Rashami’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ housemate Shefali Bagga complemented her dance with the comment “superb” while her fans mostly dropped heart emoticon on her video.

Check out the video below:

Ever since Rashami took part in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, she has featured in headlines, mostly because of her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. Just last week, her name was embroiled in a controversy alleging Arhaan had transferred Rs 15 lakh from her bank account to his account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashami, best-known for her TV show ‘Uttaran’, recently signed up for Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4'. It is one of the top-rated shows on television.