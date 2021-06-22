Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s 'long distance' wedding anniversary celebration will melt your hearts!

New Delhi: Actress Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla may be in different continents because of work commitments but this does not stop the love birds from celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Abhinav, who is currently in South Africa’s Cape Town shooting for the upcoming adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, posted an adorable anniversary message for his lady love. Calling Rubina his ‘safety harness’ the actor wrote, “Hey Poser…..Would love to photograph you! Can i ? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!”

The Bigg Boss 14 winner responded with loved up emojis. She herself took to her Instagram account to give us a sneak-peek of her special day.

Rubina posted a photo of herself video calling Abhinav and captioned it, “Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan (I am here and you are there)”.

The actress was busy shooting for a music video on her anniversary. The crew however celebrated the day with the actress by arranging a cake. The 33 years old shared the video of the sweet gesture on her Instagram.

The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress ended her special day by cutting another cake that her sister has surprised her with.

Rubina and Abhinav have been married for three years. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together where Rubina opened up about trouble in their marriage and revealed they were on the brink of getting a divorce.

The two however have reconciled since then and are much in love with each other.