हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s 'long distance' wedding anniversary celebration will melt your hearts!

Abhinav is currently in South Africa’s Cape Town shooting for the upcoming adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, while Rubina is in India busy with her work projects.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s &#039;long distance&#039; wedding anniversary celebration will melt your hearts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla may be in different continents because of work commitments but this does not stop the love birds from celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Abhinav, who is currently in South Africa’s Cape Town shooting for the upcoming adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, posted an adorable anniversary message for his lady love. Calling Rubina his ‘safety harness’ the actor wrote, “Hey Poser…..Would love to photograph you! Can i ? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!” 

The Bigg Boss 14 winner responded with loved up emojis. She herself took to her Instagram account to give us a sneak-peek of her special day.

Rubina posted a photo of herself video calling Abhinav and captioned it, “Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan (I am here and you are there)”.

The actress was busy shooting for a music video on her anniversary. The crew however celebrated the day with the actress by arranging a cake. The 33 years old shared the video of the sweet gesture on her Instagram.

The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress ended her special day by cutting another cake that her sister has surprised her with.

Rubina and Abhinav have been married for three years. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together where Rubina opened up about trouble in their marriage and revealed they were on the brink of getting a divorce.

The two however have reconciled since then and are much in love with each other.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rubina DilaikAbhinav ShuklaBigg Boss 14Bigg BossKhatron ke KhiladiKhatron Ke Khiladi 11shakti astitva ke ehsaas ki
Next
Story

Avika Gor squashes rumours of 'secret child' with 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Manish Raisinghan, says 'he's almost my dad's age!'

Must Watch

PT7M34S

COVID-19: 'Well done India', PM Modi reacts on record vaccination