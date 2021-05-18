Rubina Dilaik breaks down sharing COVID journey, says, ‘Jaan hai toh jahaan hai’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a video in which she records her COVID-19 journey - from taking RT-PCR test and testing COVID positive to her quarantine diaries.

In the latest video shared by the actress on her YouTube channel she urges fans to take the current situation seriously and get tested if they have any symptoms and do not treat it as a case of seasonal flu.

The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress also took us around her comfortable quarantine room in Shimla, where her mother and sisters are looking after her while practicing social distancing.

Rubina’s symptoms were headache, body ache and fever, after which she immediately took the COVID test.

Sharing how grateful she is for all the love and support that she has received from her family and fans, Rubina breaks down, "I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes."

The actress said she is continuously praying for everyone’s safety and can feel the goodness of all the prayers that people have been making for her.

Rubina, who plans to donate her plasma after recovery requested her fans to stay safe and said, “Please stay safe, abhi kaam se zyada sehat zaroori hai Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (right now health is more important than work, if there is life then there is everything else in the world) Love you all”.

The actress revealed she has a mild infection in the lungs.