Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan gets upset with Kapil Sharma in BTS video, leaves comedian speechless - Watch

In a BTS video from 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Saif Ali Khan is seen telling Kapil Sharma that he's upset with the latter's set designer. Here's why.

Pic courtesy: YouTube
Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan, who had recently featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', had a complaint with the host and ace comedian Kapil Sharma. In a BTS video, we can see the actor confronting Kapil in the green room along with Saif's 'Bhoot Police' co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In the video, Saif told Kapil that he is upset with his set designer because he hasn't put any pictures of the actor on the wall despite him featuring on the show almost '10 times'.

He told Kapil, "Listen, I'm very upset with your set designer. Mein aapke saath dus show kar chuka hoon, aur ek bhi picture nahi hai. (I have done 10 shows with you but there's not even one picture of me on the wall)."

Saif then pointed to the Shakti Kapoor's picture and said, "Lekin yeh joh saahab hain (But look at his gentleman)".

His comment left the comedian and everyone else in the room in splits as they laughed out loud. 

Take a look at their hilarious interaction:

 

In the episode featuring Saif, Yami and Jacqueline, Kapil had poked fun at the actor and asked him about his 'jaundice'-styled sunglasses during his appearance on the show. 

Saif looked absolutely dapper in white kurta and blue denim on the show. He jazzed his look up with a pair of yellow sunglasses. The eyewear caught Kapil's attention. "Ye jaundice waale chashme kaha se milte hai, sir (Where do you get these jaundice glasses, sir)?" Kapil asked Saif. 

After a brief hiatus, The Kapil Sharma Show is back again with a new season and has been garnering great ratings and audience love.

