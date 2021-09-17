हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he can't sing lullabies to his kids on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes will be the guests this Saturday on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he can&#039;t sing lullabies to his kids on &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes will be the guests this Saturday on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The trio will be promoting their new film 'Bhoot Police' in which Yami and Jacqueline play sisters plagued by an ancient ghost while Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor become their `shamans` in shining armour.

During a candid question-answer session, Archana Puran Singh asked new fathers Saif Ali Khan and host Kapil Sharma about their favourite lullaby that they sing to their children.

 

At first, Saif said that all singing is done by Alexa and Kapil replied that he plays the catchy tune `baby shark` for his daughter: "A small kid cannot understand words so they can listen to anything, it does not matter. My daughter is one and a half years old. For her, I play `baby shark do do do do do do`."

Talking about lullabies, Saif recalled an incident with his firstborn, daughter Sara Ali Khan when she was a baby: "I used to sing an English lullaby called Summertime when Sara was really young, and suddenly she opened her eyes and said, `Abba please don`t sing.` From then on, I can`t sing. Even the baby said `don`t sing`", which made the audience laugh heartily.

`The Kapil Sharma Show` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

