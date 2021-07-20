Shakti Kapoor back as Crime-Master Gogo, Karisma Kapoor says 'hide your valuables' - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor will be reprising his iconic character of Crime Master Gogo from the 1994 classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' for Disney + Hotstar's new project. The OTT giant posted a video of the actor all dressed up as Crime Master Gogo, dropping a major hint at his new innings.

After actress daughter Shraddha Kapoor backed her father's project, now actress Karisma Kapoor, who was one of the leads in Andaz Apna Apna tells everybody to beware because Crime Master Gogo is back.

She says, "Sun liya na Khraddha Kapoor ki baat?!Saari duniya khabardaar, hide your valueables!"

Talking about Crime Master Gogo coming back, Karishma Kapoor says, “Crime Master Gogo is a character that absolutely gets ribs tickling with joy instantly even till date being a part of the cult movie Andaz Apna Apna, which has received so much love over the years. Shakti Kapoor who aced this character fabulously and hence this iconic character is still remembered. It was instantly nostalgic for me and brought back so many fun memories. Viewers are definitely in for a fun surprise as they find out is baar agar Crime Master Gogo ayega toh kya aur kyun leke jayega.”

In the previous video, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen applying nail polish before Crime Master Gogo interrupts her and decamps with her nail paint. When Shraddha addressed her father as `bapu`, the veteran actor corrects her and says, "I am Crime Master Gogo. I am back. Aya hu toh kuch toh loot kar jaunga."