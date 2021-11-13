हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nikitin Dheer

Shershaah actor Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar to become parents soon

Celebrity couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar made the announcement on social media, leaving fans stunned.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Nikitin Dheer and popular TV star Kratika Sengar have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Dheer, 41, who is the son of noted actor Pankaj Dheer, married 36-year-old Sengar, known for starring in shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Punar Vivah", in 2014.

The couple took to social media on Saturday to share the news of Sengar's pregnancy.

"Dheer Junior coming this 2022," Dheer, best-known for featuring movies such as "Chennai Express" and "Shershaah", posted on Instagram along with a photo with Sengar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the couple as he shared Dheer's post on his Instagram Stories. "Congratulations guys," he wrote.

On the work front, Dheer most recently featured in Rohit Shetty-directed "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. He will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer "Antim: The Final Truth".

Sengar was last seen in a popular TV show "Choti Sardaarni".

