Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty teases her magical 'Water Goddess' avatar for Super Dancer 4 finale - Watch

Shilpa Shetty, a judge at Super Dancer 4, recently shared a sneak peek into her look as Water Goddess for the dance reality show's finale.

Shilpa Shetty teases her magical &#039;Water Goddess&#039; avatar for Super Dancer 4 finale - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a glimpse of her performance at the finale of dance reality show Super Dancer 4 on her Instagram. In the video, she can be seen transforming into a Water Goddess and grooving to the song 'Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play)'.

She looks absolutely gorgeous in her blue attire embellished with shiny jewels. She wears a glassy crown on her head and walks with utmost grace as she always does. The actress even gave us a sneak peek into her sultry dance performance for the finale which fans are eagerly waiting for.

Take a look at her Water Goddess avatar here:

 

Shilpa Shetty is one of the judges on Sony TV's dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4' along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. The show's finale will air on Saturday, October 9 at 8 pm.

She was last seen in Priyadarshan's film 'Hungama 2' co-starring Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal.

On the personal front, the actress has been going through a tough time since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July in relation to a pornographic films case. Later, on September 20, 2021, he was granted bail and he walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail the next day.

Soon after his release from jail, wife Shilpa Shetty had dropped a cryptic post on Instagram story. She had written about 'recovering from difficult times', sharing a book's quote by Christiaan Barnard.

