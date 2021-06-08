हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari says ‘my priority is my kids’ after estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of neglect

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the Television screen for two decades now. The actress, who is a popular daily soap actress, has also participated in multiple reality shows as well. Her latest one being Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta Tiwari says ‘my priority is my kids’ after estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of neglect
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the Television screen for two decades now. The actress, who is a popular daily soap actress, has also participated in multiple reality shows as well. Her latest one being Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta is in Cape Town for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was earlier accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli for abandoning her kids during a pandemic and running after money. The actress who did not immediately respond to the hurtful comments has now shared in an interview that her two kids - Palak and Reyaansh, are her priority.

“My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them. Logon ke sahi ya galat se meri zindagi nahi chal rahi hai. Meri zindagi mere sahi, galat aur jisme mere bachhon ki bhalai hai, uss se chal rahi hai. I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead,” ‘Mere Daad Ki Dulhan’ star to ETimes.

She also shared that she is constantly in touch with her kids and sleeps with a video camera on so that they can see her. “At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!).”

The talented actress is known for constantly reinventing herself with the time. Currently, the original Prerna aka ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ star is ruling the social media with her stylish and hot photos. Apart from doing television, the actress has also ventured into OTT and was part of ‘Hum Tum or Them’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shweta TiwariAbhinav KohliPalak TiwariKhatron ke KhiladiKasautii Zindagii KayHum Tum or ThemMere Daad Ki Dulhan
Next
Story

Pearl V Puri rape case: TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee blasts trolls for 'cursing' the victim, says 'karma will surely hit back'

Must Watch

PT16M33S

DNA: Analysis of the danger of negligence being 'Unlocked'