Shweta Tiwari says ‘my priority is my kids’ after estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of neglect

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the Television screen for two decades now. The actress, who is a popular daily soap actress, has also participated in multiple reality shows as well. Her latest one being Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta is in Cape Town for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was earlier accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli for abandoning her kids during a pandemic and running after money. The actress who did not immediately respond to the hurtful comments has now shared in an interview that her two kids - Palak and Reyaansh, are her priority.

“My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them. Logon ke sahi ya galat se meri zindagi nahi chal rahi hai. Meri zindagi mere sahi, galat aur jisme mere bachhon ki bhalai hai, uss se chal rahi hai. I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead,” ‘Mere Daad Ki Dulhan’ star to ETimes.

She also shared that she is constantly in touch with her kids and sleeps with a video camera on so that they can see her. “At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!).”

The talented actress is known for constantly reinventing herself with the time. Currently, the original Prerna aka ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ star is ruling the social media with her stylish and hot photos. Apart from doing television, the actress has also ventured into OTT and was part of ‘Hum Tum or Them’.