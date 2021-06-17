हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari video calls daughter Palak Tiwari, son Reyansh from Cape Town, 'misses kids terribly' - Pic proof

Recently, actress Shweta Tiwari shared an adorable screenshot of her video call with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh on Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari video calls daughter Palak Tiwari, son Reyansh from Cape Town, &#039;misses kids terribly&#039; - Pic proof
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shweta Tiwari

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tiwari may be in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' but the actress is still on mommy-duty and always remains available for her two kids - Palak and Reyansh.

Recently, the actress shared an adorable screenshot of her video call with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh and captioned it saying, "Never ending stories". It appears that Shweta values her family above everything else and always makes time for them even after a day of hard work.

Check out their cute interaction:

Shweta

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was earlier accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli of abandoning her kids during a pandemic. The actress did not immediately respond to the hurtful comments but dropped a disturbing video on Instagram, alleging how her husband was abusive and scared their son. 

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.  

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shweta TiwariPalak TiwariReyansh TiwariKhatron Ke Khiladi 11Khatron ke KhiladiAbhinav Kohli
Next
Story

Bigg Boss fame Kamya Punjabi BLASTS Vikas Gupta over his claim of 'dating Pratyusha Banerjee', says 'Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye?

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Actor Akshay Kumar reaches at LoC, dance with the soldiers of the BSF