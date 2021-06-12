Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli recalls 'wo raat kayamat ki raat thi'- Watch

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli once again took to social media and shared a video, updating fans about the upcoming court hearing and how hopeful is he of meeting his son.

Abhinav Kohli briefed everyone about the case filed against Shweta Tiwari and explained the reasons behind it. The actor said that he had filed an application in court about a month ago but got no reply from Shweta yet.

Abhinav shared that the court hearing is getting postponed since June 3 and he is now hopeful of being heard in the court on June 14. "Shayad 14 June ko mere bete ko uske papa se milne ka number lag jaye, hopefully," he said.

He thanked DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai police and acknowledged the NCW letter. Thanking his fans, Abhinav Kohli recalled the dreadful night when he was accused of hurting his own son."Wo raat kayamat ki raat thi jis din mere pe physical abuse aur mere bacche pe traumatize ka arop laga tha tab," he said.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was earlier accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli of abandoning her kids during a pandemic. The actress did not immediately respond to the hurtful comments but dropped a disturbing video on Instagram, alleging how her husband was abusive and scared their son.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.