Sidharth Shukla's famous one-liners from Bigg Boss 13 house that left you wanting for more

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, the extremely popular television and film actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, died due to a massive heart attack on Thursday morning.

He was 40 years old. Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital confirmed the news of his sudden demise, which left thousands of his fans and celebrities in a state of utter disbelief and shock. According to the hospital, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning and was declared brought dead.

Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

As the news spread, tributes started pouring in from all quarters with fans and notable film and TV personalities expressing shock and grief over his untimely death.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model, and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.’

He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi’ but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu’. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13, which he won.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', where he had a supporting role.

-Kutta pal, billy pal per galat fahami mat pal

-You set the bar, I will raise the bar

-Clear as real

-Aisi ladki…….

-Akela hoon, khush hoon..Akele se fatti hai tum logo ki

-Number bol number

-Everything is fair when love is war

-Main chhup jata hoon aur tum mar jayo

-1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8.... bhad me jao tum sab, mujhe koi fark nahin padta.