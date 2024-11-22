Sneha Wagh Takes ‘One And Half Hour’ To Get Into The Look Of Chhathi Maiyya, Says 'I Couldn’t Recognize Myself'

New Delhi Television actress Sneha Wagh, who plays the lead in Sun Neo's Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya feels each time she transforms into the divine look of Chhathi Maiyya, it leaves an impact on her. The process is magical, and seeing the final look come together fills her with immense pride.

Talking about her experience of playing Chhathi Maiyya, Sneha said, “When I get into Chhathi Maiyya’s look, it feels like stepping into something divine. It’s like I’m embodying a blessing—it’s hard to put into words. The whole transformation takes about an hour and a half, and the first time I saw myself fully ready, I didn’t recognize myself! I even sent pictures to my mom, and she had the same reaction—it took her a moment to realize it was me. Seeing myself in that divine avatar felt like I was looking at someone completely different.”

The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

Sneha Wagh also shared the effort behind achieving the look. The Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress added, “The process is tough but fun, especially since I love dressing up. The jewellery and accessories are so detailed—it’s not something you do every day, so it feels really special. The crown is the heaviest part, and at first, it was hard to handle. I have to take it off after every shot for some relief, but now I’ve gotten used to it. The long necklace and chunky bracelets are also quite heavy, but I’ve learned to enjoy the process. Even though it can be physically demanding, playing such a powerful and divine character makes it all worth it. Honestly, the excitement of dressing up outweighs the discomfort.”

Sneha recently stepped into the shoes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play Chhathi Maiyya in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, as Devoleena exited the show due to her pregnancy.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM, follows Vaishnavi, an orphan who draws strength and comfort from her unshakable faith in Chhathi Maiyya, who acts as a motherly figure in her life.