Sorry boss! Five reasons why Bigg Boss 15 is not heading in the right direction

Mumbai: For fans of Bigg Boss, Season 15 is quickly turning out to be a big disappointment! The season might have begun with a bang, but the last few weeks have been a downhill journey. The show makers seem to have lost the plot, and it's anything but engaging. Fans are frustrated, and why not! Favouritism, repeat candidates, boring "plot", no tasks - the list can go on. We list out five reasons why we feel disappointed with this season of the reality show, which held promise at the start.

Boring 'love stories': Anything but cute!

First it began with Maisha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal and then it's Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Are audience fed up of the romance angle or it's only unique to this season, only time will tell, but for this season, both love stories look forced! While social media was far more vehement in trolling the former and called them fake and even 'vulgar', #TejRan also doesn't look very convincing. For sure Tejasswi and Karan are big stars on TV and have a big fan following, one wonders if the connection is just for votes! It's difficult to fathom when and how the duo really started falling for each other!

Getting the same contestants over and over again

What's with roping in the same contestants, who the audiences have seen in previous seasons, as Wild Card entries? Devoleena Bhattacharjee was in Season 13 and then as Eijaz Khan's proxy in Season 14, and she is the wild card again in this season! And yes we loved Rashami Desai in Season 13, but why would we want to see her again in another season? The entire concept of Wild Card entries was to add to the "shock" and surprise element. But there's nothing surprising here! Not only are we seeing a slew of OTT contestants in Season 15, the wild cards also offer no novelty. Again, another repeat contestant joins the show! Yes Rakhi Sawant is entertaining and entering with her "mysterious" husband Ritesh - which is being pegged as the selling point of the season - but it once again shows that the makers have very few tricks left in the bag to entice and engage the audience. Rakhi Sawant was already seen in two seasons, and one being as recent as the last one! They are being touted as "asli VIPs" but let's not forget, none of them won the trophy!

Too many OTT candidates: Didn't only Pratik Sehajpal win the ticket to Season 15?

Pratik won the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 after he withdrew his from the race to win the trophy at Bigg Boss OTT finale. But that task means nothing now as both Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat - who stood third and second respectively in the OTT season - joined the show. And the show makers even roped in Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin, albeit for a short span. There's fatigue factor here. Also, why are we even watching a new show then?

Shamita Shetty: Favoritism, anyone?

Bigg Boss’ favouritism towards Shamita Shetty is difficult to ignore. Be it her aggressive behaviour when it comes to Afsana Khan and her "insensitive" handling of her co-contestant's mental health issues, or her "I am always right" and "I am always fair" attitude, Shamita has often irked viewers. But what is most surprising is the fact that she's hardly pulled up by the makers or the host for her behaviour. Also, look at the contestants roped in later - Rakhi-brother Rajiv Adatia, supposed 'boyfriend' Raqesh Bapat and friend Neha Bhasin! While the last two are no longer a part of the show, you can't blame the audience for thinking that the makers are providing one cushion after another for a single contestant. Bigg Boss is all about sharing a house with strangers and building connections here. But one candidate, especially, seemed to have all the external support this time.

Where are tasks?

Last but not the least, where are the tasks that actually define Bigg Boss? From the very begininning, tasks had little meaning for this season. At the start OTT candidates Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita lorded over the junglewasis, by not because they aced some tasks, but just because the makers decided OTT candidates will have the privilege. Then even when it came to the VIP room task, Umar Riaz, the then captain of the house, chose the contestants out of his own free will (read whim), and not because of any task. Vishal Kotian, who has now been eliminated, was the last candidate to join the VIPs and the only one who bagged the special privileges by performing a task. There are very few tasks in general in this season, and it looks like the audience will have to make peace with the candidates talking. But the conversations are also not very interesting!



Live TV