topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Stay strong champ: Shalin's public display of his anxiety made him fan's favorite 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant overnight!

Last night was a night that will be etched in the history of Bigg Boss and will be used as an example over and over again as Shalin did something, we've never seen on national television before, let alone a man doing it. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Last night was a night that will be etched in the history of Bigg Boss and will be used as an example over and over again as Shalin did something, we've never seen on national television before, let alone a man doing it.
  • While loyal audience of the show is applauding Shalin for being able to hold their attention for one hour straight & practically make up for an entire episode, his fans loved his guts for baring his heart out for everyone to read.

Trending Photos

Stay strong champ: Shalin's public display of his anxiety made him fan's favorite 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant overnight!

New Delhi: When Bigg Boss 16 was announced, they said that this year is going to be different than the rest & they made sure it was. From lesser physical tasks to more mental challenges, to give contestants enough hints on their game, Bigg Boss really did up their game, resulting in making this season the most successful of all time. 

Last night was a night that will be etched in the history of Bigg Boss and will be used as an example over and over again as Shalin did something, we've never seen on national television before, let alone a man doing it. 

While the loyal audience of the show is applauding Shalin for being able to hold their attention for one hour straight & practically make up for an entire episode, his fans loved his guts for baring his heart out for everyone to read. 

It is 2023 in India & we still live in a society where we like to spread awareness about mental health but more often than not, do not talk about it while personally experiencing it. In a country where we are still trying to normalize men crying or showing their emotional side, Shalin Bhanot broke down in front of Bigg Boss in last night's episode & spent a considerable amount of time. 

 

 

 

 

At first, we thought, what was he doing, what was happening, he was sometimes talking gibberish & sometimes didn't make sense, an example of an ongoing anxiety attack. He even openly shared that he could not comprehend the thoughts running in his mind & spoke about hearing voices that haunted him. He was earlier not receptive to the idea of talking to a psychiatrist but he came around & agreed & even cracked some jokes with Bigg Boss towards the end. It takes some real guts for a public figure to put himself out there so vulnerable & by doing so Shalin has set quite an example, which may be instrumental in changing the narrative of how Indian television is perceived. 

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 ShalinBigg Boss 16 Shalin BhanotBigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Fans

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu