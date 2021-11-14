Taarak Mehta's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta shares jaw-dropping 'before' and 'after' pictures

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah star Munmun Dutta actress recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her physical transformation on her Instagram account and it's undoubtedly impressive.

The TV star revealed in her post that she had been regularly working out and following a particular diet.

She wrote, in the caption, "Collaborated with @itsallaboutjourney on their Reincarnation 30 program and got super motivated. Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule. Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it."

Take a look at her post:

Earlier, the actress was in the news for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, an FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle.

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.

Live TV