Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi buys swanky new SUV on Diwali! - See pic

Actor Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame recently purchased a new, expensive car on Diwali. 

Taarak Mehta&#039;s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi buys swanky new SUV on Diwali! - See pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actor Dilip Joshi who plays the popular character of Jethalal on the comedy sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', recently bought a luxurious Kia Sonet subcompact SUV on the occasion of Diwali.

In a picture shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor is seen posing with the brand new, black SUV along with his family members, all dressed in traditional attire. 

Take a look at the picture:

In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that even though he has been offered several web shows, he is content with his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, "I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want."

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first premiered in July 2008.

The lead cast includes Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani (who has been on a maternity break), Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, among various others.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.

