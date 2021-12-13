Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast attends co-star Dilip Joshi's daughter's wedding: Pics

New Delhi: This wedding season Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi got married on Dec 11 at the prestigious Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Needless to say, at the wedding, Joshi's TMKOC co-stars were present to shower their blessings on the new bride.

Director Malav Rajda also attended the event and shared pictures from the wedding on their social media. He shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Abt last night at @maakasamdilipjoshi daughter's niyatis wedding....congratulations once again to the lovely couple n wishing them a very happy married life....I guess @palaksindhwani and @priyaahujarajda clicked more pics than the bride n the groom."

The iconic show's cast members such as Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Sunanya Fozdar, Samay Shah, Priya Rajda, Jennifer Mistry among others were also present.

Take a look at their posts:

Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi reportedly tied the knot to Yashovardhan Mishra who is the son of film writer Ashok Mishra.

Earlier, Dilip Joshi had grabbed headlines when he bought himself a swanky new car for Diwali, a luxurious Kia Sonet subcompact SUV.

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first premiered in July 2008.

The lead cast includes Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, among various others.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.