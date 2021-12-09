हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta fame Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati to get married? See viral wedding card

According to reports, Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati is rumoured to be tying the knot with Yashovardhan Mishra on December 11.

Taarak Mehta fame Dilip Joshi&#039;s daughter Niyati to get married? See viral wedding card
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi popularly known for his role as Jethalal might soon become a father-in-law as his daughter Niyati Joshi is rumoured to get married to Yashovardhan Mishra who is the son of film writer Ashok Mishra.

According to a report by Koi Moi, the wedding is expected to take place at the prestigious Taj Hotel in Mumbai on December 11.

The entertainment portal quoted a source saying, "It's going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai and Dilipji is personally working on each and every detail."

Adding to fans excitement, an Instagram account leaked Niyati's wedding invitation card which created more buzz around the rumoured wedding.

Take a look at it:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 

 

Needless to say, the whole cast of TMKOC will attend the starry affair and shower their blessings on Dilip Joshi's dear daughter as she celebrates love and her future marital life.

Earlier, Dilip Joshi had grabbed headlines when he bought himself a swanky new car for Diwali, a luxurious Kia Sonet subcompact SUV.

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first premiered in July 2008.

The lead cast includes Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, among various others.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.

