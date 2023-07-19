Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani's Grand Return Confirmed, Viral Video Creates Buzz Among Fans - Watch

New Delhi: One of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is back in the news and this time it's for a lead character's return to the show. Yes! Dayaben played by Disha Vakani has been missing in action past 3-4 years and the audience is keenly waiting for her to return to the show. Looks like now the time has come.

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH VIDEO

A video was shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fan page on a social media platform where Disha's reel and real brother Mayur Vakani who plays Sundar Lal on the show has sort of confirmed her return. In the latest episode, Sundar Lal can be heard saying that Dayaben will be back this Diwali.



cre Trending Stories

However, suspense over Disha Vakani making a comeback remains. Now, whether the makers have managed to convince her to return as Dayaben or found a new face for the show, only time will tell. As of now, no official statement has been made besides the episode promo.

DAYABEN AKA DISHA VAKANI TO BE BACK?

During her absence from the show, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Disha Vakani kickstarted her career quite early. Having worked in several Gujarati stage plays, and Hindi movies, she gradually moved to television.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Recently, she was blessed with a baby boy.