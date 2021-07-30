The Family Man's Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Sunil Pal calling him gira hua aadmi, says 'people should meditate'

New Delhi: Classic actor Manoj Bajpayee was recently called 'badtameez' and 'gira hua aadmi' by stand-up comedian Sunil Pal. He even went on to the extent of calling his famous web series 'The Family Man' as porn.

Reacting to this statement, Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant of 'The Family Man' told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I understand people don’t have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate."

For the uninitiated, Sunil Pal had said, "Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha." He also commented on the season two of web series, Srikant's wife shown as having affair, teenage daughter's relationship among other things.

Pal commented, "Yeh saari cheezein jo hai na bandh honi chahiye. Yeh bhi ek porn hai. Porn sirf dikhane ka nahi hota, vichaaron ka bhi porn hota hai."

Sunil Pal said all of this in a video that went viral on social media.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Dial 100, co-starring Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. It will premiere on ZEE5 on August 6, 2021. He also has Kurup and Despatch in his kitty.

Besides, 'The Family Man season 3' is underway.