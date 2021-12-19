हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

TKSS: Akshay Kumar cracks witty joke on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, watch

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' which will release on December 24. 

TKSS: Akshay Kumar cracks witty joke on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest promo of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan were seen gracing the stage to promote their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' directed by Anand L Rai. 

Since the episode was shot after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the makers had to include a bit on the biggest wedding of the year. In the video, Kiku Sharda was seen telling Akshay and Sara that he recently attended a very high-profile wedding in Rajasthan. 

He said in Hindi, "I have just come from Rajasthan after attending a very high profile wedding. You people won't believe I haven't seen a wedding like this one in my entire life."

When Akshay Kumar asked him "Why?", Kiku replied, "Because they didn't allow me to see the wedding only!". 

His hilarious response left both Akshay and Sara in splits. Then Akshay Kumar asked him if he had KitKat chocolate at the wedding, inciting another round of laughter from the audiences

Watch the promo here:

 

Atrangi Re's first song 'Chaka Chak' released on November 29. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it features the beautiful Sara Ali Khan in a red-green saree dancing to the catchy beats of the song. 

The Anand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is set to release on December 24 on Disney plus Hotstar.

