The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale get engaged, check out their dreamy photos!

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show colleagues, comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are engaged and are ready to get hitched. The much in-love couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the happy news with the world.

Sugandha shared stunning images of herself with Sanket from an official photoshoot on her Instagram account on Saturday (April 17). She commented on her post with a ring emoji and wrote forever next to it and then shared a heart emoji. The 36-years-old, also used mushy hashtags like #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powecouple #suket.

Sanket also shared the happy news on his Instagram on Saturday and captioned his post, “Found My SunShine”.

In a follow up post on Sunday (April 18), the actor thanked everyone for their best wishes and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings #FeelingGreat #grateful”.

As per media reports, the duo started dating in 2017. However, at that time Sugandha dismissed all the claims and called Sanket a ‘good friend’.

Apart from comedy, Sugandha is also a TV actress, presenter and a singer. In 2017, amidst rumours of her dating Sanket, she co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017 with him.

She has songs like Tu Hass Le, Zor Naache, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna and Ladke Se Mohabbat to her credit.