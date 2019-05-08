This Summer Season, Thank God It's Flix!

Summer is here and so is the scorching heat! It's that time of the year when it's vacay-o'clock and your wanderlust truly sets in. As you put on your easy-breezy summery attire, sip on that icy chilled drink and grab your sunscreens; &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, has got you, your family and your buddies covered this sunny season.

For the perfect summertime entertainment, the channel presents three specially curated movie-blocks that so that you can #LeapForth into the world of your favourite superheroes, friendly little man-cub and some of the coolest agents on a mission!

Here's what's in store all through May only on &flix and &flixHD.



Thank God It's Flix!



Put an end to your boredom with non-stop entertainment through the week in &flix's superhit property 'Thank God It's Flix.' Showcasing a mix of fantasy fiction, adventure and comedy films, the exciting line-up includes popular titles such as Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, Maleficent, Men In Black 2 and Zombieland! Starting May 13, 2019, weeknights at 9PM, get ready for the biggest Hollywood blockbusters with #TGIF only on &flix.



Fam Jam



What's more? This summer season, &flix has launched an all-new property 'Fam Jam' with piping hot hits that kick-start your weekends on an exciting note. Starting May 4, 2019, weekends at 9 AM and 11 AM, the month-long property promises the right mix of action, adventure and entertainment with a funtastic line-up of movies. With some of the biggest blockbusters such as The Jungle Book, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Inside Out, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story 2 and Zootopia to name a few, Fam Jam on &flix ensures your weekends are filled with exciting movie mornings to binge with your buddies and family.



Jumpstart Flix



If that's not enough, there's much more in store for the ultimate movie buffs. Starting May 13, 2019, weeknights at 7 PM, &flix is set to feature blockbuster titles under the ongoing property Jumpstart Flix. With a line-up that promises to entertain the young and old alike, Jumpstart Flix is the added bonus for your summertime amusement. The exciting line-up includes titles Iron Man 3, Oz The Great And Powerful, Mission Impossible 5 and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen that each teleport you into a world full of possibilities!



&flix offers the best in Hollywood movies and the maximum number of television premieres and is available in the Zee Prime English Pack that includes 4 premium channels - &flix, Zee Café, LF and WION at a very attractive price of Rs 15/- per month only. The HD channels bouquet includes &PrivéHD, for 5 premium HD channels at Rs. 25/- per month only. For further information, contact your operator.



So, be prepared for the binge of the season and #LeapForth into the exciting world of enthralling characters with Thank God It's Flix, Fam Jam and Jumpstart Flix this May only on &flix and &flix HD.