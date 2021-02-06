हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bear Grylls

This throwback pic with PM Narendra Modi is Into the Wild host Bear Grylls's 'favourite' click!

This throwback pic with PM Narendra Modi is Into the Wild host Bear Grylls&#039;s &#039;favourite&#039; click!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BearGrylls

New Delhi: British adventurer and ‘Into The Wild’ host Bear Grylls posted a throwback picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the duo can be seen sharing tea on the banks of a river at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Grylls, who shot an episode of popular jungle survival programme ‘Man vs Wild’, with PM Modi in 2019, took to Twitter to share the throwback picture along with a heartfelt caption. He tweeted, "One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery  jungle adventure together."

“This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus,” he added. 

The 2019 episode with Modi made a massive 3.6 billion impressions, Grylls had revealed. He also called the PM an "iconic global leader". Modi had opened up about his humble beginnings as a tea seller and his love for environment and nature in his interaction with Grylls in the episode. 

Grylls has gone on a televised adventure with several Indian celebrities. His latest jungle adventure was with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in September 2020. The ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls' featuring Kumar emerged as the second most-watched show ever in the history of the infotainment category. 

In March 2020, Rajinikanth appeared as a special guest in Bear Grylls’ ‘Into The Wild’. The episode was shot in Karnataka`s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

