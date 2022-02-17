TKSS: Madhuri Dixit reveals once a fan posed as electrician to enter her home, watch promo!

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit, in the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled an incident when a fan entered her home pretending to be an electrician. She will be featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her new series 'The Fame Game'.

She told the comedian Kapil Sharma, "Once a switchboard had gone bad in my house and four people came to fix it. After it was fixed, I told them, 'It's sorted now you guys can leave'."

She revealed that all the technicians left but there was one man who was left behind which prompted Madhuri to ask him 'Aap nahi jahare inke saat?(Aren't you going with them)'. The fan told her, "Hum inke saath nahi hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (I didn't come with them, I came here to see you)."

This left everyone in splits.

Watch the PROMO here:

Coming to Madhuri's show 'The Fame Game', along with her, the series stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Musskaan Jaferi in their heart stealing avatars.

The revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand who is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question “Where is Anamika?” quickly turns into “Who is Anamika?” as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.

The show, directed by Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli, and Bejoy Nambiar, is set to release on Netflix on February 25, 2022.