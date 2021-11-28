TKSS: Salman Khan proves his bond with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'apna bhai' - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan recently featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his latest actioner 'Antim: The Final Truth' and had an interesting conversation with a fan from the audience.

After the host, Kapil Sharma and Salman finished their introductory banter, Kapil opened the stage to audience members to ask questions the Bollywood's Bhai. One fan, who turned out to be the actor who played Gorilla in Bigg Boss 15, was present in the audience and got a chance to talk to Khan.

He introduced himself as a ‘chota mota’ actor. Salman Khan told him that he shouldn't go with the notion of a small actor or a big actor. To explain his point, he tried to recall a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's film.

The fan, though, said that he only knows one 'bhai', indirectly refusing to acknowledge SRK. Comedian Kapil Sharma interjected and asked, "Woh bhi bhai hi hai. Woh koi bhabhi ha?".

Salman Khan told the fan, "Lekin woh apna bhai hai. Tumhare bhai ka bhai kya hua?". After listening to the actor's stern explanation, the fan said that he considered Shah Rukh Khan to be his brother as well.

Watch the clip from the episode here: