TV actor Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal drops cryptic post, says 'stepped out of that door'

New Delhi: Television actor Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal recently took to Instagram and dropped a cryptic post on life. She shared a powerful picture with a caption hinting at strength and faith.

Actress Nisha Rawal wrote: Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of!

A moment to thank my mind, body and soul to never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith! #NishaRawalDiaries

In June this year, TV couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic feud was out in the public domain.

For the uninitiated, Nisha Rawal made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it.

However, Karan alleged that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. He told India Today that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while and were contemplating parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.