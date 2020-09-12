हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kushal Punjabi

TV actor Kushal Tandon reacts after Karanvir Bohra mistakes him for late Kushal Punjabi

The two exchanged tweets thereafter and Karanvir admitted to having committed a typo. 

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra did a major faux pas on Twitter after he mistakenly addressed a tweet to Kushal Tandon, thinking of him as the late actor Kushal Punjabi. 

Karanvir Bohra tweeted: And I'm glad that @reenajabran  and I started on day like today #SuicidePreventionDay. I loved #KushalTandon so much. Wud like to mention #chetanhansraj & @MeetBrosHarmeet  too,v thought of starting something like this & each of us r doing r bit4 a cause like #SuicideAwareness Folded hands

And Kushal Tandon was quick to correct him saying: main zinda hoon I am not dead

In December 2019, actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai. The television industry was shocked by the news of Kushal's untimely death. His demise had once again started the debate over the importance of talking about mental health and depression. 

 

Kushal PunjabiKaranvir BohraKushal TandonMental health
