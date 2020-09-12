TV actor Kushal Tandon reacts after Karanvir Bohra mistakes him for late Kushal Punjabi

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra did a major faux pas on Twitter after he mistakenly addressed a tweet to Kushal Tandon, thinking of him as the late actor Kushal Punjabi.

Karanvir Bohra tweeted: And I'm glad that @reenajabran and I started on day like today #SuicidePreventionDay. I loved #KushalTandon so much. Wud like to mention #chetanhansraj & @MeetBrosHarmeet too,v thought of starting something like this & each of us r doing r bit4 a cause like #SuicideAwareness Folded hands

And Kushal Tandon was quick to correct him saying: main zinda hoon I am not dead

The two exchanged tweets thereafter and Karanvir admitted to having committed a typo.

In December 2019, actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai. The television industry was shocked by the news of Kushal's untimely death. His demise had once again started the debate over the importance of talking about mental health and depression.