TV actor Kushal Tandon suffers Rs 25 lakh loss after his restaurant Arbour 28 gets damaged in Mumbai heavy rains!

New Delhi: TV actor Kushal Tandon recently opened up on the huge losses he suffered after Mumbai rains wreaked havoc on his restaurant 'Arbour 28' in a conversation with a leading daily. A few days ago, he had also posted pictures of the damage caused by strong winds and continuous rain on his Instagram story. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured."

In his latest interview, he spoke about the financial setback he faced due to the heavy monsoon. When asked about the exact figures in damages, he told ETimes, "Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately."

Speaking about the next step forward and his plan for repairs, he said, "It was made with lots of love. I had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. It’s a 6,000 sq feet place. So, of course, it won’t be easy. But I am not going to wait. I’ll get it rectified soonest."

Check out pictures of the damage at Arbour 28:

The restaurant opened in December 2019 and celebs such as Hardik Pandya, Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, Alvira Khan, Krystle D’Souza and Nia Sharma had attended the grand dinner launch of the venture.

The rains come in as an added issue as business at the restaurant was already suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic similar to most food outlets in the country.

"But after COVID, the business hasn't been too great. Moreover, twice it was shut down due to the lockdown. Abhi bhi bandh hi tha kyunki the time limit of opening is 4 pm and business is more so after 16:00 hours, " he added.

Kushal is most well-known known for his role in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' as Virat Singh Vadhera. He had also featured in the show 'Beyhadh' as Arjun Sharma and participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.